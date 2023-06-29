Getting to “We”: How Collaborative Problem Solving Can Increase Effectiveness

Description

How many times have you been frustrated with a problem at work and decided to just “deal with it myself?” In this webinar, we will explore the value of collaborative problem solving within our teams. Creating networks built on trust and respect, we can set the stage to allow our teams to move through problems more effectively.

There are three considerations we need to make when working through problems as a team. First, the importance of personal responsibility. Second, we need to understand how our viewpoints can influence others and ourselves. Finally, developing a willingness to identify the factors that can and cannot be controlled.

If we can create a space that allows for constructive feedback, we can then further the trust and respect within the team.

At the end of this webinar, participants will be able to:

Identify the three considerations of team problem solving. Discuss the role collaboration plays in team problem solving. Implement practices to improve problem solving within their teams.