Video: Using data to remove biases in the remote workplace

Gabriela Mauch, VP of the Productivity Lab at ActivTrak, says talent leaders must use data to combat biases in the virtual workplace.

Video editing by Shaan Chadha and Colin Hohman

Gabriela Mauch, VP of the productivity lab at ActivTrak, discusses how assumptions and bias in the remote workplace can hinder performance, and how talent leaders can use data to increase equity and empathy on their teams. She shares how data can be used to discover optimal meeting times, combat burnout and increase visibility on remote teams.