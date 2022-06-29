Video: How to retain diverse talent

Deanna Singh, a champion for marginalized communities and author of "Actions Speak Louder," explains why underrepresented groups are leaving jobs and the value of inclusivity in retention plans.
by Calvin Coffee
June 29, 2022
Video editing by Shaan Chadha and Colin Hohman
Deanna Singh, a champion for marginalized communities and author of “Actions Speak Louder,” explains why underrepresented groups are leaving jobs and the value of inclusivity in retention plans. She lays out advantages of increased inclusivity, including simple steps to build an inclusive organizational culture and harness new ideas and creativity.