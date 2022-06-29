Video: How to retain diverse talent

Talent Management

by Calvin Coffee

June 29, 2022

Video editing by Shaan Chadha and Colin Hohman

Deanna Singh, a champion for marginalized communities and author of “Actions Speak Louder,” explains why underrepresented groups are leaving jobs and the value of inclusivity in retention plans. She lays out advantages of increased inclusivity, including simple steps to build an inclusive organizational culture and harness new ideas and creativity.

Calvin Coffee

Calvin Coffee is an associate editor for BetterWork Media Group. To comment, email editor@talentmgt.com.
