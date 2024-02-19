Want to win the war for talent? Focus on purpose

Britt Andreatta

Dr. Britt Andreatta is an internationally recognized thought leader who uses her unique background in leadership, neuroscience, psychology and education to create brain-science based solutions for today’s workplace challenges. Andreatta is the CEO of Brain Aware Training and the former CLO for Lynda.com (now LinkedIn Learning), she has more than 10 million views worldwide of her online courses. She regularly consults with corporations, universities and nonprofit organizations on leadership development and learning strategy. She is the author of several brain science-based books and trademarked models including "Wired to Grow," "Wired to Resist," "Wired to Connect" and "Wired to Become." In 2022, she was named a Top 10 Influencer in Learning. In 2021, she was a Top 20 Learning Influencer and a Top 20 HR Influencer for Leadership Development. Andreatta synthesizes research from a wide range of scholars and disciplines. If you want to learn more, please check out her books for a more detailed analysis.