Talent Management

A BetterWork Media Brand

Back | Next

Podcast: Embracing change and creating clarity

Developing future leaders, building successful teams and inspiring excellence across an organization, in this episode of Talent10X we explore how to embrace change and move forward. This episode features a conversation between Talent Management's Eliana Lester and Mark Lewis, head of learning and talent management at Delek US Holdings.

This article is only available to TM+ members.
To continue reading, purchase TM+ or Log In

by Eliana Lester

February 14, 2024

by

Developing future leaders, building successful teams and inspiring excellence across an organization, in this episode of Talent10X we explore how to embrace change and move forward. This episode features a conversation between Talent Management's Eliana Lester and Mark Lewis, head of learning and talent management at Delek US Holdings.
This article is only available to TM+ members.
To continue reading, purchase TM+ or Log In

Filed Under: Podcast, Premium content

Eliana Lester

Eliana Lester is an editorial intern for BetterWork Media Group.

To comment, email editor@talentmgt.com.
Related Articles
Read More
Webinars
See All
Copyright © 2024 - Talent Management - All rights reserved.
Privacy Policy | BetterWork Media Group