Podcast: Embracing change and creating clarity
Developing future leaders, building successful teams and inspiring excellence across an organization, in this episode of Talent10X we explore how to embrace change and move forward. This episode features a conversation between Talent Management's Eliana Lester and Mark Lewis, head of learning and talent management at Delek US Holdings.
by Eliana Lester
February 14, 2024
Developing future leaders, building successful teams and inspiring excellence across an organization, in this episode of Talent10X we explore how to embrace change and move forward. This episode features a conversation between Talent Management's Eliana Lester and Mark Lewis, head of learning and talent management at Delek US Holdings.