Talent Management’s most-watched webinars of 2023

Here are the 5 most-watched webinars of 2023.

Talent Management hosted webinars on a wide variety of topics in 2023, including mental health and mindfulness in the new world of work, DEI strategy, eliminating complexity and using data to elevate your talent management strategy. Here are the 5 most-watched webinars of 2023.

5. Reframe Your Enterprise Talent Blueprint

Speakers: Zohra Yafai, global head of talent acquisition at Cisco; Janet Mertens, senior vice president of research at The Josh Bersin Company; Mike Smith, chief executive of Randstad Enterprise; and Louisa Wilson, chief growth officer at Randstad Enterprise.

Sponsored by Randstad Risesmart

4. Your Skills Journey Starts Here

Speakers: Ian Cook, vice president of people analytics at Visier, Betsy Summers, principal analyst at Forrester, and Vincent Lebunetel, global head for skills intelligence at Visier.

Sponsored by Visier

3. Fueling Growth for You, Your Employees and Your Organization

Speakers: Doreen Coles, senior director of employee growth and development at ADP.

2. The Value of Investing in Mental Health & Mindfulness

Speakers: Tracy Clemente, Sr. benefits manager at Chegg, Lauren A. Lee, PhD, VP, clinical product & content development at Headspace Health, and Sarah Kunkle, MPH, director of research & evaluation at Headspace Health.

Sponsored by Headspace

1. Killing Complexity – Why Simple Wins

Speaker: Lisa Bodell, CEO, FutureThink.

Sponsored by OpenSesame

Check out our webinars and events in 2024 here!