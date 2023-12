Randy Conley

Randy Conley is the vice president & trust practice leader for The Ken Blanchard Companies®. He is the co-author of Blanchard’s Building Trust training program and works with organizations around the globe helping them build trust in the workplace. Most recently, Conley is the co-author, together with Ken Blanchard, of the new book, Simple Truths of Leadership: 52 Ways to Be a Servant Leader and Build Trust.