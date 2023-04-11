5 strategies to foster internal talent mobility – and keep your best employees

In today’s market, employee retention is never guaranteed. But internal talent mobility can help you create a culture that makes your employees want to stay.

Despite the best efforts and fervent hopes of managers and chief executives everywhere, the Great Resignation isn’t over.

According to PWC’s Global Workforce Hopes and Fears Survey 2022 study, at any given moment, 20 percent of workers worldwide are thinking about quitting their jobs.

So, what’s a manager to do?

One often overlooked, but highly effective strategy is to formalize internal talent mobility. In simple terms, providing employees tools to grow, learn and move – not just up but laterally – in a structured process within your company.

In January, when Forbes asked members of the Young Entrepreneurs Council about the most important recruitment lessons they learned over the past year, John Brackett of Smash Balloon LLC said, “If you want to attract top talent, show potential hires how they can grow and learn once they start working for your business—then follow up and deliver on your promises.”

That advice works not just for attracting new employees, but for keeping the talent you already have.

That same PWC survey found that, among workers who are looking around, the most important factor for considering a change was pay – but just barely. Pay was the top reason cited by 71 percent of employees. But a whopping 69 percent of those surveyed named job fulfillment as the No. 1 consideration in considering a job change.

When you demonstrate commitment to employees by fostering internal talent mobility, you build employee satisfaction. You also develop the talent you have so you can fill roles in your evolving company from within — while avoiding the expense and effort of recruiting.

Traditionally, companies deploy numerous techniques to figure out if someone is successful on the job, from production metrics and sales numbers to performance reviews. But managers have lacked a means to delve into what skills an employee has developed along the way, and to evaluate how those skills might set them up for success in their next role.

As more and more companies are learning, those systems now exist. Companies like Gloat and Gartner Peer Insights use algorithms and surveys to gain insight into employee skills and passions. That information can help employers create new opportunities and career path visibility. And the simple act of gathering that information signals that you’re interested in employees and their goals.

Even without investing in those systems, you can create a culture that nurtures internal talent mobility. Here are five strategies to do just that: