Podcast: Gazing into the crystal ball: Top upcoming talent trends

An economic downturn, layoffs and evolving employee expectations mean HR professionals need to be prepared for the road ahead. We’ll cover upcoming talent trends and strategies to keep your workforce thriving next year in latest episode of Talent Management's podcast, Talent10x.

An economic downturn, layoffs and evolving employee expectations mean HR professionals need to be prepared for the road ahead. We’ll cover upcoming talent trends and strategies to keep your workforce thriving next year in this latest episode of Talent Management’s podcast, Talent10x. This episode features a conversation between Talent Management’s managing editor, Ave Rio, and Brianna Foulds, VP of talent at Cornerstone.

The following is an excerpt from Talent Management’s podcast, Talent10x. To hear the full conversation, including Foulds’ thoughts on strategies for 2023 and trends we should leave in 2022, click here.

Ave Rio: Hello and welcome to the Talent Management podcast, Talent10x. I’m Ave Rio, Talent Management’s managing editor. I’m so excited to kick off another great year hearing from leading talent and HR professionals as they share their stories, their learnings and their big ideas and ambitions for the future of talent management.

Today’s new world and new rules require a new kind of talent experience. Cornerstone delivers a talent experience platform designed to unlock the limitless potential of your workforce and streamline how you do it. A platform where best in class learning meets growth centric talent tools to deliver the outcomes that matter most. Create an inspiring, personalized and connected experience across learning, skilling and mobility. Visit CSOD.com today to learn more.

I’d like to give a warm welcome to our guests today. Brianna Foulds, VP of talent for Cornerstone. In this role, Brianna leads global teams of HR professionals ranging from talent acquisition, talent operations, talent systems, and HR business partners and organizational effectiveness. Brianna started at Cornerstone leading global talent acquisition and by creating a foundation for growth has been a part of the company’s evolution and scale. Brianna has more than 15 years of HR experience spanning several industries, including hospitality, engineering and manufacturing, retail and technology.

Welcome, Brianna. Thanks so much for taking the time to speak with me today. As we enter 2023, there’s a looming economic downturn, layoffs and evolving employee expectations. All of which mean HR professionals need to be prepared for the road ahead. I’m hoping we can examine some upcoming talent trends and strategies to keep our workforce thriving this year. How should talent management professionals adjust their strategies for 2023?

Brianna Foulds: Thank you so much Ave for having me. Really a pleasure to be here.

Brianna Foulds, VP of Talent, Cornerstone

So how should talent management professionals adjust their strategy in 2023? According to a recent Gartner transformation survey, 79 percent of HR employees have experienced at least one significant organizational restructure in the past year and 95 percent have indicated they are in the midst of an HR restructure or planning an HR restructure this year.

So given the economic uncertainties, organizations evaluating budgets and spending combined with internal organization shifts, it’s really important that talent leaders build a strategy to execute the talent activities that are most critical and have the most impact on the business. For 2023, we are focusing on areas that will not just drive outcomes in that one area, but influence others.

Our efforts in DEI, for example — by focusing on hiring diverse talent we can drive impact in our workforce makeup. However, by not just focusing on hiring, but also inclusion, we’re able to drive engagement through inclusion and influence our retention of our diverse population and our workforce. So employee turnover will likely also be a focus for many in 2023 due to the Great Resignation from 2022 and potential slowdowns in hiring for this year.

Organizations should be focused on retaining their top talent and ensuring they have transparent opportunities and growth paths within their organization. Talent leaders should empower their people to explore new roles, gigs, projects — whatever that might be inside the organization — and help them build new skills that will set them up for success well into the future.

This will reduce employee turnover in 2023 and beyond. So skilling will be critical as we look across our workforce. We have had a tumultuous few years and employees skilled to sustain this change will be critical to company success.

To hear the full conversation, including Foulds’ thoughts on in-demand skills for 2023, tools for talent management in 2023 and more click here. This transcript has been edited and cut for clarity by Talent Management’s associate editor, Calvin Coffee.