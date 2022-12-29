Talent Management’s most-read stories of 2022

Here are our 10 most-read stories of 2022.

Talent Management published a variety of articles on trending topics this year, such as employee well-being, skills-based hiring, and empathy and inclusion in the workplace. As this year draws to an end, it’s a perfect time to reflect, rest and recharge for 2023. Here are the 10 most-read stories of 2022.

10. Is the résumé outdated? The shift to skills-based hiring

By Adam Wray

Talent leaders must shift from a reliance on traditional measures of signaling and screening toward a more authentic assessment of skills.

9. Ghosting is spooking the workplace

By Calvin Coffee

With the new makeup of the hybrid workplace, it’s more important than ever to build strong and healthy relationships with talent, from entry-level and beyond, so employees feel connected to their work through a healthy company culture.

8. People are stressed and unhappy — but here’s how leaders can help build better employee well-being

By John Hollon

Unhappiness has been increasing globally for a decade. Talent leaders should pay close attention to their employees’ well-being to ensure a happy and productive workforce.

7. 7 steps to successful stay interviews — and ongoing conversations

By Lauren Dixon

Talent experts share seven steps and what to consider before opening these crucial conversations with employees.

6. Gen Z and the Class of COVID-19: Retaining the next generation of workers

By Calvin Coffee

By ​​connecting organizations with the values of Gen Z and the “Class of COVID-19,” talent leaders can provide the systems of support necessary to attract and retain top young talent far into the future.

5. The great teacher resignation

By Lauren Dixon

Current and former teachers weigh in on the state of teaching today, as well as retention strategies for both the public and private sectors.

4. Reshaping the employee experience to attract and retain talent

By Natasha Nicholson

Employee well-being and work-life balance have become important parts of an inclusive culture — and can serve as key differentiators for attracting and retaining talent.

3. 5 coaching questions that will help grow and retain employees

By Jeneane Becker

Leaders who are seeking ways to increase engagement and retention should call on these five open-ended, exploratory questions with their employees.

2. How to foster an empathetic and inclusive culture in your organization

By Abigail Dunne-Moses

Here are actions organizations can take to increase empathy and avoid pitfalls of the shadow side of empathy in the workplace.

1. Addressing burnout: The key to workplace wellness in 2022

By Britt Andreatta, Ph.D.

Talent leaders and executives should make reducing burnout their top priority in 2022 and beyond. Doing so will yield a huge payoff — ignoring it will continue to drive high costs.