Talent Management’s most-watched webinars of 2022

Here are the 5 most-watched webinars of 2022.
by Ave Rio
December 28, 2022
Talent Management hosted webinars on a wide variety of topics in 2022, including retention, connection in hybrid and remote workforces, change management and talent management in times of economic turbulence. Here are the 5 most-watched webinars of 2022.
5. Workforce Management in the Time of Economic Turbulence
Speakers: Melissa Taylor, Strategy, Insights and Learning, Partner, Porter Novelli, Kaelyn Phillips, Director, Global Talent Development at Monster & EDI&A Training Lead, Randstad Global Businesses, Sandrine Miller, Global Talent Acquisition Lead, UCB and Simon Lyle, Managing Director, Randstad RiseSmart UK
Sponsored by Randstad RiseSmart
4. Retention During Recession
Speaker: Erika Tedesco, Employee Experience Leader, Diversified Automation
Sponsored by Growthspace
3. Do Away With Disconnection in Your Hybrid Workforce
Speaker: Larissa Cerqueira, CHRO, Fluence
Sponsored by Vyond
2. The Power of Connection in a Virtual World
Speakers: Franklin Jones, North America Head of Learning & Talent Development, LG Electronics Inc. and Jill Coln, VP of Talent Performance and Development, Discover Financial Services
Sponsored by Class Technologies
1. From Resistance to Acceptance: How to Implement Change Management
Speaker: Mindy Stone-Szabo, CCMP, CPTD, M.Ed, Vice President of Learning & Development, Papa Murphy’s International