A BetterWork Media Brand

Talent Management’s most-watched webinars of 2022

Here are the 5 most-watched webinars of 2022.

by Ave Rio

December 28, 2022

Talent Management hosted webinars on a wide variety of topics in 2022, including retention, connection in hybrid and remote workforces, change management and talent management in times of economic turbulence. Here are the 5 most-watched webinars of 2022.

5. Workforce Management in the Time of Economic Turbulence

Speakers: Melissa Taylor, Strategy, Insights and Learning, Partner, Porter Novelli, Kaelyn Phillips, Director, Global Talent Development at Monster & EDI&A Training Lead, Randstad Global Businesses, Sandrine Miller, Global Talent Acquisition Lead, UCB and Simon Lyle, Managing Director, Randstad RiseSmart UK

Sponsored by Randstad RiseSmart

4. Retention During Recession

Speaker: Erika Tedesco, Employee Experience Leader, Diversified Automation

Sponsored by Growthspace

3. Do Away With Disconnection in Your Hybrid Workforce

Speaker: Larissa Cerqueira, CHRO, Fluence

Sponsored by Vyond

2. The Power of Connection in a Virtual World

Speakers: Franklin Jones, North America Head of Learning & Talent Development, LG Electronics Inc. and Jill Coln, VP of Talent Performance and Development, Discover Financial Services

Sponsored by Class Technologies

1. From Resistance to Acceptance: How to Implement Change Management

Speaker: Mindy Stone-Szabo, CCMP, CPTD, M.Ed, Vice President of Learning & Development, Papa Murphy’s International

Check out our webinars and events in 2023 here!

Ave Rio

Ave Rio is managing editor of Talent Management. To comment, email editor@talentmgt.com.
