Video: Reimagining workplace well-being and spirituality

Jessica Grossmeier provides leaders with evidence-based practices that foster workplace well-being and a thriving workforce.

by Calvin Coffee

December 19, 2022

Video editing by Shaan Chadha and Colin Hohman

Jessica Grossmeier Ph.D, author of “Reimagining Workplace Well-being: Fostering a culture of purpose, connection and transcendence,” explains how a comprehensive, holistic approach to well-being can improve employee engagement and productivity. She lays out strategies to reduce turnover, strengthen wellness and improve business outcomes with examples from organizations such as Google and Best Buy.

Calvin Coffee

Calvin Coffee is an associate editor for BetterWork Media Group. To comment, email editor@talentmgt.com.
