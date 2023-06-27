Talent Management

The Great Reset – Embracing A Constraint Mindset

Who says limitations are a bad thing? The best innovations come from times of change and resource constraints. Lisa Bodell, CEO of FutureThink, will show you how to use disruptive […]

How to Get Started With Career Mobility

41% of the workforce left their jobs last year due to lack of career advancement. Employees today want companies who will prepare them for the future. But how do they […]

Developing an Impactful Women’s Leadership Program

Inclusive organizations outperform those that are not. One of the largest groups of underrepresented leaders is women. Building a program that develops leadership acumen, empowers women leaders to exert greater […]

The First ISO Standard on L&D Metrics Is Coming

ISO is set to release its first comprehensive standard on learning and development metrics. The standard includes 19 metrics for small- and medium-sized organizations and 52 metrics for large organizations, […]

Put Play at the Heart of Your Learning Strategy

Games and gamification have been hot topics in the learning industry for years, but we have only just scratched the surface of their potential. We believe games are the most […]

Mobilizing Talent for the Future

Investing in internal talent mobility has been a growing trend, and the benefits are numerous: Efforts in this area can help organizations attract and retain talent, develop more diverse pipelines, […]

