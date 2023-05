Driven by Data: Accountability Measures for DEI Outcomes

What metrics will show the most cohesive picture of your DEI strategy? What thought should be given to the differences between the three components of diversity, equity and inclusion and how they interconnect? And finally, what legal and ethical considerations should be kept in mind when tracking representation data?

Learn more at 2023 Breakfast Club “Driven by Data: Accountability Measures for DEI Outcomes” on May 17.